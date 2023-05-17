Electoral Council confirms the start of work to call elections

He National Electoral Council (CNE) has confirmed the start of technical work to call elections presidential and legislative.

That after the dissolution of the National Assembly by order of the President, Guillermo Lassowith the “death cross“.

But Electoral Council has admitted the difficulty of organizing these double elections in barely three months.

Lasso has made use of a constitutional precept hitherto unpublished baptized as the ‘crusader death’.

That forces the CNE to announce within a maximum period of seven days the date of the new elections, in which the president and deputies will be elected, to complete the period.

The vice president of CNE, Enrique Pitahas recognized in an interview with the Visionarias channel that the announcement of Lasso It caught the institution by “surprise”.

However, “we were already working on the possibility of this situation occurring,” said Pita.

Pita He has indicated that in seven days the electoral body must determine logistical and legal issues for future elections, something “extremely complicated.”

In this sense, he has said that the legislator did not take into account “normal times” in this type of process, perhaps trusting that “probably it would never occur” a situation like the current one.

The Constitution establishes in fact that the presidential inauguration should be the May 24something that will not be fulfilled on this occasion because it is a mandate that has already begun.

In addition, in the section relating to the ‘death cross‘ It does not establish any deadline in the event that a second round is necessary.