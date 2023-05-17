Home » Malware on Android devices: Even before delivery to customers! Millions of smartphones infected worldwide
Technology

Malware on Android devices: Even before delivery to customers! Millions of smartphones infected worldwide

by admin
Malware on Android devices: Even before delivery to customers! Millions of smartphones infected worldwide

Technology researchers are making smartphone users aware of a possible security risk. Criminals could have infected their Android devices with malicious software before delivery. That’s behind it.

Attention, cell phone users: On millions of Androiddevices, criminals have already installed malicious software before they are delivered to customers, giving them easy access to personal data. A lousy business is then made with sensitive information.

Millions of Android phones worldwide infected with malware before delivery

Researchers from Trend Micro made the shocking findings at the IT security event “Black Hat Asia 2023” public in Singapore. This is reported, among other things, by “Bild” and the UK Tech Portal “The Register”. Mainly cheap ones are affected Smartphones in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, but also smartwatches, smart TVs or other technical devices. Companies would outsource production to external clients. Therefore, criminals could gain access to supply chains and infect devices with malware before they even leave the factories.

Personal data is “rented out” on the Darknet

The researchers found 80 different plug-ins with the malware. This turns devices into so-called proxies (intermediaries) that are used to steal and sell SMS messages or gain access to social media and online news accounts. In addition, click fraud apps can be set up or data such as geographical location or IP address can be found out. The criminals would also “lease” access to infected smartphones on the dark web for several minutes. Around 9 million devices are affected worldwide. The researchers assume a growing problem.

Also read: Messenger promises more security! This feature is here now

See also  Android 14 presented at Google I/O 2023: The innovations at a glance

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

gom/sba/news.de

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy