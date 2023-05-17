Malware on Android devices: Even before delivery to customers! Millions of smartphones infected worldwide

Technology researchers are making smartphone users aware of a possible security risk. Criminals could have infected their Android devices with malicious software before delivery. That’s behind it.

Attention, cell phone users: On millions of Androiddevices, criminals have already installed malicious software before they are delivered to customers, giving them easy access to personal data. A lousy business is then made with sensitive information.

Researchers from Trend Micro made the shocking findings at the IT security event “Black Hat Asia 2023” public in Singapore. This is reported, among other things, by “Bild” and the UK Tech Portal “The Register”. Mainly cheap ones are affected Smartphones in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, but also smartwatches, smart TVs or other technical devices. Companies would outsource production to external clients. Therefore, criminals could gain access to supply chains and infect devices with malware before they even leave the factories.

Personal data is “rented out” on the Darknet

The researchers found 80 different plug-ins with the malware. This turns devices into so-called proxies (intermediaries) that are used to steal and sell SMS messages or gain access to social media and online news accounts. In addition, click fraud apps can be set up or data such as geographical location or IP address can be found out. The criminals would also “lease” access to infected smartphones on the dark web for several minutes. Around 9 million devices are affected worldwide. The researchers assume a growing problem.

