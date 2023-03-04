Home News Jorge Celedón, the always young vallenato, turns 55
News

Jorge Celedón, the always young vallenato, turns 55

by admin
Jorge Celedón, the always young vallenato, turns 55

Vallenato singer and songwriter Jorge Celedón celebrate this March 4 his 55th birthday.

The artist, born in Villanueva, La Guajira, began his career participating as composer and singer in the category of Unpublished Song, in the different vallenato festivals that are organized in the Caribbean region.

Celedón, the singer of eternal youth, has stood out in the music industry, winning Gold and Platinum records in 2003 and 2006, and double platinum album in 2004 for his song ‘Ay hombe’, which was considered the work of the year.

In addition, he won triple Platinum in 2005 for the cd ‘Juepa Je’, which includes songs who were in the first place at the national level: ‘Four roses’, ‘Juepa Je’, ‘Last winter’, ‘He left me alone’ and ‘Unforgiven’. On the other hand, she obtained a Diamond record in 2007 and five Latin Grammys.

At the end of February, the guajiro singer launched the video clip of his most recent song “Have a good time”.

See also  Sister Grazia died in Cuorgnè since 1991

You may also like

Alias ​​’Lápiz’ and alias ‘Manteco’ are killed in...

Grossi praises “constructive” talks in Iran | Current...

Jail for “Chirringo” one of the most wanted...

Bochum vs Schalke: fans move peacefully to the...

Amaranta Hank: abolitionists prevent improving conditions for sex...

On the taxation of stock options (BFH)

“Throwing money out the window”: Fiscal Council boss...

Mexico: Several environmentalists killed or missing

Do cats protect humans from bad energy?

Work together with one heart and one mind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy