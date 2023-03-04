Vallenato singer and songwriter Jorge Celedón celebrate this March 4 his 55th birthday.

“Birthday, the talented singer of folk songs,” Jorgito Celedon “

Congratulations, may God shower you with a HUNDRED of blessings…. pic.twitter.com/IfbvtaTSpP — Jaime Perez Parodi (@PerezParodi) March 4, 2023

The artist, born in Villanueva, La Guajira, began his career participating as composer and singer in the category of Unpublished Song, in the different vallenato festivals that are organized in the Caribbean region.

Celedón, the singer of eternal youth, has stood out in the music industry, winning Gold and Platinum records in 2003 and 2006, and double platinum album in 2004 for his song ‘Ay hombe’, which was considered the work of the year.

In addition, he won triple Platinum in 2005 for the cd ‘Juepa Je’, which includes songs who were in the first place at the national level: ‘Four roses’, ‘Juepa Je’, ‘Last winter’, ‘He left me alone’ and ‘Unforgiven’. On the other hand, she obtained a Diamond record in 2007 and five Latin Grammys.

At the end of February, the guajiro singer launched the video clip of his most recent song “Have a good time”.