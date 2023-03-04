Home Sports Novak Djokovic: US Open and USTA ‘hopeful’ world number one allowed to enter US
Sports

Novak Djokovic: US Open and USTA ‘hopeful’ world number one allowed to enter US

by admin
Novak Djokovic: US Open and USTA ‘hopeful’ world number one allowed to enter US
Novak Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final but was unable to compete last year because of his vaccination status

The United States Tennis Association and the US Open are “hopeful” world number one Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play this month’s Indian Wells and Miami Masters events.

The US requires international visitors to be vaccinated and proof will be required until at least 10 April.

Djokovic missed last year’s US Open because of his vaccination status.

Indian Wells and the Miami Open – two of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams – start on 6 and 20 March respectively.

In a tweet, the US Open said:external-link “Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.

“The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

Djokovic, who also missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country because of his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot.

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in January it would be a “disgrace” if Djokovic was not allowed to compete in the US this year.

The Indian Wells draw takes place on Monday and Djokovic, competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week, said: “If I’m not allowed I’m going to pull out, of course, before the draw.”

He was permitted to travel to Melbourne in January and won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tying Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam wins.

See also  "Dinamo is finally on the pitch"

You may also like

Blackstone defaults on a 531 million bond backed...

Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet finishes once again on the pursuit...

NBA Market: All free agents still available

Riiber won the team event on the large...

Lin Shidong defeated Lin Yunru, Liang Jingkun and...

Serie A: Atalanta Udinese LIVE and PHOTO –...

Nordic World Ski Championships: Lamparter fights his way...

he will be on the bench with Roma...

Tess Ledeux, world champion in the long jump

Bettors are backing Bears, Lions, Jets to make,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy