The Madrid band Monteperdido They have released their second album: “Physical damage”. In it rest nine pop songs with hardcore influences edited in digital and physical formats by sound boythree of which had already been released as singles.

“Physical damage” is a catharsis surrounded by guitars and pop melodies that deals with frustration, violence and the truth. It’s not a smooth drive; its nine songs were written in three months of insomnia, between panic attacks and Trankimazines. Its title alludes to that emotional state, developed in the homonymous focus track: sometimes physical damage is preferred.

Bego (vocals), Thomas (rhythm guitar), Diego (guitar), Willo (bass) y Daniel (drums) They transmit that drive and anxieties typical of a generation that has had to splice economic crises and precarious jobs: “I prefer physical damage, a host, an injury”, “you’re going to crash, take pills to make it a little cooler” or “The Iberdrola supporters club is rubbing their hands together well.” In addition, in this new album by the Madrid quintet, the forcefulness of the rhythm and the guitars once again take center stage. Maybe because it was produced and recorded by Borja Perez in Cal Pau Recordingsalso mixed by Borja Perezmastered by Victor Garcia in Ultramarinos Mastering and edited by sound boy.

Upcoming Monteperdido Concerts for the presentation of “Daño Físico”:

MADRID – 3/15/2023 – THE SUN ROOM. tickets on sale

ZARAGOZA – 31/3/2023 – GORILA (+ BOYS KISSING BOYS). tickets on sale

BARCELONA – 1/4/2023 – SALA VOL (+ BOYS KISSING BOYS). tickets on sale

TALAVERA DE LA REINA – 4/14/2023 – CERRO NEGRO BREWING. Free entry until complete seats

SALAMANCA – 4/15/2023 – THE GIRL FROM YESTERDAY. tickets on sale

MÁLAGA – 4/30/2023 – CANCEL PARTY. Tickets on reservation

BURGOS – 5/5/2023 – SALA RÚA. Tickets on sale soon

LEON – 5/12/2023 – THE GREAT COFFEE (+ MINIÑO). tickets on sale

VALLADOLID – 13/5/2023 – KAFKA HALL. Free entry until complete seats

IRUÑA – 19/5/2023 – SALA CHINTXARRI (+ BOYS KISSING BOYS). tickets on sale

BILBO – 20/5/2023 – SALA EL MUELLE (+ PINPILINPUSSIES + EVERYTHING) (organized by dod Magazine). tickets on sale

SEVILLE – 6/16/2023 – HOLLÄNDER ROOM (+ COMIC SANS). Tickets on sale soon