Salvini to Affaritaliani: "Piantedosi? The hypotheses of resignation do not exist"
Business

by admin
“The only culprits, the instigators and the murderers responsible for this immense tragedy? Smugglers and traffickers”

Are there any hypotheses of Minister Piantedosi’s resignation? “No”, he replies dryly and decisively Affaritaliani.it the deputy prime minister Matthew Salviniafter the journalistic indiscretions on a possible step back by the owner of the Viminale and the continuous request for the resignation of the opposition following the tragedy of migrants off the coast of Crotone.

The secretary of the League adds: “The only culprits, the instigators and the murderers responsible for this immense tragedy? Smugglers and traffickers, in Italy and everywhere, which it is the moral duty of all of us to oppose. Women and seafarers in uniform risk their lives every day to save other lives: to think that even just for a minute they have stopped doing it, by their choice or by someone’s indication, is a miserable outrage to the honour, professionalism and sacrifice of heroes that the whole world envies us. Get on with the work, day and night, on land and at sea, to save lives, stop criminals and protect Italy. Omnia vincit animus”, concludes the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

