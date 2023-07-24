Home » Jorge Robledo, with a letter to Petro, insists on the underground Metro through Caracas
Jorge Robledo, with a letter to Petro, insists on the underground Metro through Caracas

Jorge Robledo, with a letter to Petro, insists on the underground Metro through Caracas

“Because a subway elevated by Caracas – aggravated by the Transmilenio that already circulates there – will generate a very negative environmental impact on the adjacent buildings and those around them. So harmful, that It would not be surprising if years later Bogotá decided to destroy that metro and replace it with an underground one, as has happened in other cities around the world and with all the elevated lines that pass through downtown (Manhattan) in New York,” said Robledo, who last week formally registered his candidacy with the District Registrar’s Office.

Despite the multiple differences that have been publicly expressed, this is a point in which President Gustavo Petro and former Senator Jorge Robledo in terms of mobility for the country’s capital.

“Then I agree with President Gustavo Petro when he points out that it is best to modify the contract between the construction company and the Bogotá mayor’s office, to change the elevated metro for an underground one, change that would be paid by the national government.” added Robledo, inviting his competitors for the mayor’s office to unite so that it is the Council of State that clarifies the feasibility of changing the construction contract for the Metro in Bogotá.

