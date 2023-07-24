Home » Experience Wellness and Sustainability at the Mercedes-Benz WeLife Festival
Mercedes-Benz WeLife Festival Returns for a Third Year, Promoting Well-being and Sustainability in Madrid

The Mercedes-Benz WeLife Festival is set to take place on October 28 and 29 at Green Patio in Madrid. This well-being and sustainability event, organized by Vocento, aims to guide participants towards a happier, more conscious, and environmentally friendly life.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of experts in various fields, including food, well-being, mental health, mindfulness, and the environment. Among the speakers are Mario Alonso Puig, a physician and writer, Silvia Congost, a psychologist and writer, Ona Carbonell, a former professional swimmer and Olympic champion, and Odile Rodriguez de la Fuente, a biologist and environmental scientific disseminator.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend presentations, practice yoga, meditation, dance, sound baths, and engage in discussions on topics such as well-being, sustainable leadership, and healthy aging. The festival’s agenda also includes practical sessions led by renowned yoga and meditation teachers, such as Ksenia Ryzhkova, Mercedes de la Rosa, and Ana Carolina Martínez.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, October 28, with a welcome address by Samary Fernández Feito, General Director of the Luxury, Lifestyle, and Magazines Area at Vocento. Following this, María Fernández-Miranda, director of WeLife, will discuss the values guiding the festival. The first presentation of the day, titled “Why sleep is as important as breathing,” will be delivered by Jana Fernández, a specialist in well-being and rest.

The program continues with a presentation by Mario Alonso Puig on “The path to a happier life,” followed by a talk by Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente on the lessons of love for nature left by her father, Felix Rodríguez de la Fuente. Odile Fernández, a family doctor, will then discuss how food helped her overcome cancer.

After a break, Albert Bosch will present on “Leading to make things happen,” followed by an interview between Mercedes de la Rosa and Vienna Pharaon on breaking family patterns. Inés Lipperheide will also give a presentation on “How to live without being afraid of death,” and Gustavo Diex will discuss tools to reduce anxiety and stress.

Simultaneously, The Studio room will host various classes and sessions on mindfulness, Vinyasa yoga, breathwork, contemporary dance, gratitude meditation, Nidra yoga, Jivamukti yoga, and relaxation with sound baths.

The festival continues on Sunday, October 29, with a presentation by Beatriz Larrea on fighting inflammation through diet. Journalist Juan Ramón Lucas will discuss reconnecting with nature and living better, followed by a presentation by Silvia Congost on escaping toxic relationships.

Ángel Durántez will then give a talk on staying young after 50, and Ona Carbonell and Silvia Fernández will talk about letting go of the past and cultivating compassion, respectively. The event will conclude with Fernando Ojeda’s presentation on the small gestures that can change the world.

The Mercedes-Benz WeLife Festival offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a path to happiness, physical and emotional strength, and a chance to contribute to the well-being of the planet. With its lineup of esteemed experts and diverse program, the festival promises to inspire attendees to lead healthier, more conscious lives.

