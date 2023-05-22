Home » Jorge Tovar on suspension of the ceasefire with FARC dissidents
Jorge Tovar on suspension of the ceasefire with FARC dissidents

The representative Jorge ‘Yoyo’ Tovar described as a “right decision” the suspension of the ceasefire with the FARC dissidents in the department of Putumayo due to the murder of four minors by the “Carolina Ramírez front” of this illegal group.

“We are excited that total peace allows us to leave the country we dream of without war to future generations,” Tovar wrote through his Twitter account on the morning of this holiday Monday.

However, the son of ex-paramilitary member Jorge Tovar Pupo, alias ‘Jorge 40’, added that it cannot be “naive”, “those who mock the opportunity for peace, all the forcefulness of the force of the State”, I note.

PETRO GOVERNMENT DECISION

On this same social network and through official government channels, President Gustavo Petro published a statement on the “atrocious fact that questions the will to build a country in peace.”

According to the text shared by the president, “There is no justification for this kind of crime” what they are about a “serious violation” of International Humanitarian Law by this organization outside the law.

“To report this decision, the EMC-FARC delegates were summoned to the monitoring mechanism, who excused themselves from attending. Consequently, it is reported that the bilateral cessation that was currently in place with this armed group in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo is suspended and all offensive operations are reactivated.” announced by the head of state.

The decision will become effective in the next 72 hours, the Colombian Government reiterated that “If the bilateral ceasefire is not effective in certain territories to protect the life and integrity of the entire population, there is no point in persisting with it.”

