Josef Martínez scores a great goal but Inter Miami goes nine games without winning

A great goal from the Venezuelan Josef Martinez in the 90th minute he salvaged a point ‘in extremis’ for Inter Miami, who signed a 2-2 draw this Tuesday against the Columbus Crew and who, waiting for Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets, have drawn two draws and seven defeats in the last nine games in the league.

Martínez received a center from the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana and showed off with a spectacular shot halfway between the scissors and the Chilean.

This is the Venezuelan’s 104th goal in the MLS, who is in the ‘top 10’ of the top scorers in the league’s history.

Despite Martínez’s epic goal, the team from Florida, bottom of the Eastern Conference, has not achieved three points in the league since last May 13, when they beat the New England Revolution 2-1.

Since then, Inter Miami have lost to Nashville (2-1), Orlando City (1-3), Montreal (1-0), the New York Red Bulls (0-1), DC United (1- 2), the New England Revolution (3-1) and the Philadelphia Union (4-1) and drew last weekend against Austin (1-1).

Inter Miami waiting for Tata Martino

The Argentine Javier Morales continues as interim coach of Inter Miami until the paperwork is resolved so that his compatriot Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who was announced last week as the new coach of the pink team, sits on the bench.

In this game played on the US holiday on July 4, Darlington Nagbe, with a superb splice from the edge of the area after a corner kick, put the Columbus Crew ahead in the 23rd minute, but Campana, also headed in from a corner kick , equalized in 57 for Inter Miami.

The visiting team, headed by the Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández and the Argentine-Armenian Lucas Zelarayán, took command again in the 69th minute thanks to a goal from the Colombian-American Christian Ramírez, but Martínez, already in the last bars of the meeting, closed the final tie.

Inter Miami occupies the last position in the East with only 17 points after 20 games with five wins, two draws (both arrived in their last two games) and 13 losses.

Next Saturday he will travel to Washington to face DC United coached by Englishman Wayne Rooney.

