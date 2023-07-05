Home » Josef Martínez scores a great goal but Inter Miami goes nine games without winning
News

Josef Martínez scores a great goal but Inter Miami goes nine games without winning

by admin
Josef Martínez scores a great goal but Inter Miami goes nine games without winning

Photo File

A great goal from the Venezuelan Josef Martinez in the 90th minute he salvaged a point ‘in extremis’ for Inter Miami, who signed a 2-2 draw this Tuesday against the Columbus Crew and who, waiting for Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets, have drawn two draws and seven defeats in the last nine games in the league.

Martínez received a center from the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana and showed off with a spectacular shot halfway between the scissors and the Chilean.

This is the Venezuelan’s 104th goal in the MLS, who is in the ‘top 10’ of the top scorers in the league’s history.

Despite Martínez’s epic goal, the team from Florida, bottom of the Eastern Conference, has not achieved three points in the league since last May 13, when they beat the New England Revolution 2-1.

Since then, Inter Miami have lost to Nashville (2-1), Orlando City (1-3), Montreal (1-0), the New York Red Bulls (0-1), DC United (1- 2), the New England Revolution (3-1) and the Philadelphia Union (4-1) and drew last weekend against Austin (1-1).

Inter Miami waiting for Tata Martino

The Argentine Javier Morales continues as interim coach of Inter Miami until the paperwork is resolved so that his compatriot Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who was announced last week as the new coach of the pink team, sits on the bench.

In this game played on the US holiday on July 4, Darlington Nagbe, with a superb splice from the edge of the area after a corner kick, put the Columbus Crew ahead in the 23rd minute, but Campana, also headed in from a corner kick , equalized in 57 for Inter Miami.

The visiting team, headed by the Colombian Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández and the Argentine-Armenian Lucas Zelarayán, took command again in the 69th minute thanks to a goal from the Colombian-American Christian Ramírez, but Martínez, already in the last bars of the meeting, closed the final tie.

See also  The Paradise City paradox: more problems than solutions

Inter Miami occupies the last position in the East with only 17 points after 20 games with five wins, two draws (both arrived in their last two games) and 13 losses.

Next Saturday he will travel to Washington to face DC United coached by Englishman Wayne Rooney.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

“Volunteering gives me a lot in return”

The problem is solved, the risk of default...

Atlantic Coast and Chocó, regions with the most...

Bible verses remain at the Berlin City Palace

The Importance of the Work Permit for Latinos...

C++ Extension for Visual Studio Code v1.16: Call...

Decision to celebrate Holy Qur’an Day on July...

Road accidents decreased 80% in Cesar during the...

Xi Jinping Urges Strong Action on Flood Prevention...

Problems with the new e-prescription for many patients

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy