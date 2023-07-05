Antonio Sanguino seeks co-guarantors of the MIRA and Nuevo Liberalismo parties

Antonio Sanguino, candidate for the Governor of Cesar, received the endorsement of the Alianza Verde party to register in the Registry and be the candidate of the community in the territorial elections on October 29.

The credential was granted by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jaime Navarro Wolf, after the session of the National Endorsement Commission of that party that made official support for the former senator through a public act in the historic center of Valledupar in April this year.

OTHER SUPPORT

Although the former official has not given an exact date for registration, EL PILÓN learned that he is seeking the support of the Independent Movement for Absolute Renovation (MIRA) and the En Marcha, Dignidad and Nuevo Liberalismo parties.

In addition, the former Chief of Staff of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office wants to add all possible support from the parties that make up the Historical Pact, especially that of the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement (MAIS).

In mid-June, 6 parties of the Pact announced the former deputy Alexandra Pineda as the candidate for the Governorate for the territorial elections, but the decision was refuted by the Alternative Democratic Pole, which had nominated Jeraldine Vera, former councilor of the municipality of La Jaguar of Ibirico.

WILL YOU GET THE GUARANTEES?

EL PILÓN consulted Lorena Pineda, a former candidate for the Congress of the Republic for the MIRA party, about the possibilities of Sanguino to obtain the support of the community, but the ‘miraista’ assured that “The agreements and/or coalitions are being handled directly from the party’s national headquarters.”

For his part, a New Liberalism source stated that he would support Sanguino at the polls, but did not confirm whether the political group would endorse the former senator.

Apparently, there are internal differences in the New Liberalism due to the support that the community would give to Jaime González, who is collecting signatures with the significant group of Jaime citizens to endorse his candidacy for Mayor of Valledupar.

