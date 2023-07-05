Sportswear collections triumph at IED Avant Défilé – Sport Marketing News

The fashion of tomorrow’s designers took to the streets for the first time with IED Before Parade 2023 to tell oneself in first person from an iconic place for the city of Milan, the Levant Duty (Arch of Peace), for two days a “container” of projects with a “beating heart”, ready to express one’s creativity and contaminate the outside.

Over 800 voters and many more participants who explored the 13 rooms of the Duty, animated by as many collections of Fashion Design and Shoes and Accessories Designfor a total of 17 leading designers evaluated by industry professionals and companies, teachers, students, journalists but also the general public. To win the Press Award was Christian Bogliano with a sportswear collection, entitled Surrounded by Nobodyawarded by Walter D’Aprile and Francesco Abazia, respectively CEO & Co-Founder and Head of editorial content of nss.

The designer from Novara presented a proposal that gives new life to the deadstock of sportswear – in collaboration with the companies MAEBA and TEXAL – proposing outfits dedicated to less visible side of sportsmen more than at the moments of competition. He therefore proposed “secondary” garments – overcoats, raincoats, outfits for training and free time – “to underline what is hidden in the life of sportsmen, and that unlike uniforms they are usually not sold or distributed. There are also some icons that we all have in our wardrobe, revisited according to my point of view, such as the rugby-inspired MA-1 jacket or the 5-pocket trousers with a reference to cricket, but also hybrids such as the crewneck version of the game bibs or the running shirt, to pass from a static moment to an active one saving time. And then the t-shirts, which for a streetwear brand are a blank canvas on which to convey messages, even slightly ironic or provocative statements”.

The collection was also noticed, with great public approval Cydia Of Vittoria Cinelli & Samuele Gramegna: the distinctive feature of the project is to combine the needs of production with the use of technicalities in the cycling. Its products are designed to be functional, comfortable, inclusive, innovative and versatile. The innovation of the garments concerns both the materials and their handling, while the versatility allows the products to be used in different situations and conditions, also thanks to lighting elements. Ultimately it is about “a street-urban collection dedicated to cycling that combines style, sustainability and functionality, responding to the needs of contemporary sportsmen“.