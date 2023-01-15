A trip to Colombia by multi-platinum artist Jossef became the perfect collaboration to kick off the new year. “Clickiamos” is the title of this collaboration between Jossef and the Colombian artist Kevin Roldán, a song that came to continue enjoying the festivities and connecting with the public with a simple ‘click’.

Released under the Universal Music Latino/JR Records label, “Clickiamos” is now available on all digital platforms.

“Clickiamos”, written by Jossef, together with Joan Ubiñas, Linda Dee and Kevin Roldán from Colombia, and produced by Charlie Night City and OceanVi, was born in Jossef’s home studio accompanied by a few beers that gave way to creativity and the brainstorming that led him to the creation of the choir.

Already having the base of the subject, Jossef’s father and manager suggested adding Kevin Roldán, whom Jossef met during a trip to Medellín and is one of the artists that Jossef has listened to since high school.

Although this collaboration was something that Jossef never imagined, from the first moment he met Kevin Roldán and showed him the single, the connection between the two artists was immediate.

The rest is history: The Colombian artist accepted and gave the final touch to this single that has generated a lot of expectation since Jossef anticipated it on his TikTok channel.

“Clickiamos”, loaded with a nostalgic sound and at the same time a lot of partying, talks about the unique connection you have with that special someone even when you don’t talk to them every day. Jossef describes the meaning of the song as follows: “We all have that one person with whom we click 100%, in every way.

We don’t have to talk all the time, but when we want to see each other we don’t waste time doing it. This topic is for everyone, because we all have that little powder that is different from the others”.

