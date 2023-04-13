Jota Pe Hernández made a serious complaint in the last hours against the President of the Senate, Roy Barreras, involving around four billion pesos for managing the Congress Channel. According to Hernández, a woman named Valeria Uribe would be the only shareholder of a company subcontracted by her and her father for a total value of 4,000 million pesos, in a project of the Congress Channel.

His father would be nothing more and nothing less than John Jairo Uribe, former producer of Canal Congreso and according to Jota Pe, a close friend of Roy Barreras, whom he assured would apparently be aware of the diversion of funds.

Uribe would be a person very close to Barreras, assuring that they are transported in the same aircraft and that they worked together in the Legislative Work Unit (UTL), during some political and electoral processes supporting the Parties of La U and Pacto Histórico.

This would be a new corruption scandal that would affect Barreras, but especially Valeria Uribe, who is only 22 years old. It all started when Roy Barreras became president of the Senate and signed agreement 9-83 of 2022 from the direction of the legislative branch body, which operates the Congress channel, an agreement worth 8,000 million pesos that will be signature by the company Digitex and the Senate.

Roy Barreras, Dotted in an alleged corruption scandal on the Congress Channel?

On said channel, John Jairo Uribe entered with a salary of more than eight million pesos as producer, while his daughter Valeria did the same, but as administrative coordinator, earning a sum of six million pesos.

The complaint also includes a company called Espejo Público, a company subcontracted by Digitex, whose address registered with the Chamber of Commerce is in empty offices and the only shareholder that appears on the papers is Valeria Uribe.

They even assure that the majority of labor contracts present a reduction compared to what is established in the Senate of the Republic, for what they say, there would be 117 million lost and/or diverted in this way.

It is worth mentioning that, in a recent interview with Blu Radio, Jota Pe Hernández denounced alleged intimidation by Roy Barreras: “He did not want to and moved all possible chips to prevent that. In addition, in my projects many times he has gotten involved, saying that they do not schedule anything for me. On the other hand, in the corridors, he has stopped me and has called me a youtuber, tabloids and winemaker, with that he thinks he is going to offend me, but they are not going to succeed ”.

Immediately afterwards, he added: “Senator Roy Barreras is scared, that’s why he resorted to offenses and I told him personally, also, for all Colombians, in the coming weeks we are going to uncover a corruption scandal in which Mr. Roy is going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

Roy Barreras’ response to Jota Pe Hernández

Roy Barreras did not remain silent and responded to the complaint made by Jota Pe Hernández, arguing that it is “prefabricated slander” or a “systematic and slanderous attack.” The Senator gave Jota Pe Hernández everything and said that this type of scandal is unleashed in order to gain likes on social networks.

“No one should waste time responding to scandals and prefabricated slander on networks with the desperate purpose of looking for “likes” and figuration, but since they deceive the opinion in good faith, citizens do deserve the truth. I respond with this thread to personal attacks” , were the words of Roy Barreras.

He assures that it is an unsubstantiated complaint: “To begin with, it is public knowledge that the presidents of Congress do not hire anything or anyone. It is the function of the Administrative Directorate that has already given public information about the non-existence of the alleged irregularities denounced by Mr. ‘Jota Pe’ Hernandez”.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…