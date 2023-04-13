12
Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.
Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since Opening Day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.
Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.
Brandon Lowe cranks a solo homer to extend the Rays’ lead vs. the Red Sox
Reporting by The Associated Press.