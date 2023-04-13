Home Sports Rays improve to 13-0, tie MLB post-1900 record
Rays improve to 13-0, tie MLB post-1900 record

by admin
Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since Opening Day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

