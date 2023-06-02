Juan Nacimiento will be a candidate for the Assembly of Cesar

Lawyer and student leader John Birth will be a candidate for Assembly of Caesar by Green Alliance. The lawyer and representative of the students before the Superior University Council of the Popular University of Cesar pointed out that they seek to create a strong list that allows maintaining the seat of the party in the Assembly.

Birth He has a Master’s Degree in Economic Criminal Law, a student of Economymember of the National Youth Platform and departmental peace adviser.

“We hope to have an open list, where there are young people and women. No one will be filling in, everyone has leadership in the department, and we are going to work together to overcome the threshold and have representation in the Assembly,” said Nacimiento.

In the 2019 elections, Robinson Galván was elected as a deputy for the Green Alliance with almost 7,000 votes. In total, the list exceeded 34,000 votes.

In this case, supported by the bases built in the university and in the department, Juan Nacimiento plans to reach 10,000 votes to reach the Duma. “We have leaders and bases throughout the department, with whom we are going to work to carry out a different campaign”, he concluded.

By Deivis Caro