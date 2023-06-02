The slogan “It needs time” and the question of who are we and what do we want?

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Hassan Grody

The slogan “Time wants it” and the question of who are we and what do we want?

I recently received a WhatsApp message whose title is a question point. As for its content, its owner opened it with the question: “What do you want?” Followed by the answers of a group of celebrities about it, in writing and recitation. Despite its provocative nature, it did not attract my attention as much as the question itself, because as soon as I asked it to myself, it became clear to me that it is not an ordinary or self-evident question, but rather a deep question of an existential nature, the answer to which can only be achieved if the answer is answered. Another existential question closely linked to it is “Who am I?”

If the individual’s answer to the two questions is necessary and decisive to go through life responsibly and without hesitation, then the answer to them is no less important for societies and peoples with changing the formula from the singular to the plural, to become “Who are we and what do we want?” Perhaps what we saw in the last days that coincided with the elections The Turkish presidency is a good example in this regard, as it became clear that the answer to the question “what do we want” was framed by the answer to the question “who are we” that highlighted the existence of two groups, one with an Islamic reference, which wanted Erdogan’s rule, and the other that gathered a mixture of references as their common denominator. It is hostile to the Islamic reference, which wanted Kilicdaroglu’s rule, and what indicates the keenness of each group to link the expression of its will (what do you want) from these elections to its answer to the question “Who are we?” The presence of a set of indicators topped by the intense participation, which exceeded 84% according to some The sources are the highest in the world, in addition to the integrity and transparency through which these elections passed, without forgetting the good knowledge of each group about what its candidate is, or let us say their knowledge of “who is” that you want.

And if it is the case of the Turks with regard to answering the question “what do we want” in relation to the question who are we, then what is the Moroccans’ answer to the two questions? With regard to the question “Who are we”, there are two main sources to answer it: the first is official, represented in the country’s constitution, which recognizes that the religion of the state is Islam, which means intuitively that Moroccans are Muslims, and the second is popular so that if you asked the question randomly in the street or even in a bar, you would not You will almost find someone stating the opposite, except in cases that can be considered pathological within the framework of the prevailing culture. As for the answer to the question “what do we want”, it seems that there is a problem with a significant group of Moroccans, which can be deduced from tracking the election results, for example, as long as we have raised the case of Turkey, so that it is not possible to understand the fluctuation of the majority between parties with The different and sometimes contradictory references from one electoral cycle to the next, except in the context of the uncertainty of who wants and who wants (the elected citizen and the elected citizen or party) of their basic answer to the question “Who am I” and “Who are we” respectively, which is what necessarily results in Disharmony between the answers produced by reality to the question “what do we want?” Otherwise, a society that is sure of its identity (who it is) cannot abandon overnight, easily, with less than its counterpart in the societies of the globe, a party or movement with which it shares the same answers to the two questions we are facing. .

Among the prominent manifestations that prove the existence of a defect in certainty on the one hand, and conviction on the other hand, with the answer to the two questions, is the emergence of a societal group that chose to answer indirectly the question “what do you want” by adopting the slogan “they want the time”, which refers to a group of practices that They want to spread it, and to explain this matter comes to me two possibilities: the first is that they do not know “who they are”, and then the inevitable result is that they do not know what they want, which makes them delegate others who dictated to them the content of the slogan “the time has come”, and the second is that they know “who They “know” what they want, but they do not have the audacity to express it openly, which prompted them to borrow the slogan “their desires of time”, whose content coincides with what is demanded by a group of national and international associations and organizations with a secular background, which works with all its might to implement program The United Nations mainly related to disrupting the provisions of Islamic law, such as the provisions of inheritance, adultery, abortion, polygamy, and determining the age of majority…

And be sure to download this the program It can only be done by obfuscating the Moroccans’ knowledge of themselves (who we are) and “about what they want” within the framework of their religious beliefs and constants, which impermissible all available means to make their answers to the two questions vacillating, and perhaps pushing towards the rule of fluid discourse and encouraging Fluid activities such as evening parties and demonstrations that are included in the cultural activities that only the name connects with culture are among the means that they focus on and prioritize despite the hardship the country is going through, and we may not lack examples to prove this matter, based on the dissolute evenings of Rabour Toto And passing through the “Boulevard” and “We Casablanca” festivals … leading to the announcement of the evening that Casablanca will host at the beginning of July, with the activation of a group of “artists” such as Kazem El Saher and Majed Al Mohandes, the Syrian artist Asala Nasri, and the Lebanese artist Najwa Karam, according to what was reported in a newspaper. Moroccan electronic widespread.

In the end, I say that the answer to the question of identity and the expectations that result from it cannot, in any way, be bypassed or jumped over for any people or society that is keen to contribute to shaping the future of their country with awareness and foresight. Otherwise, the future will, God forbid, be in the hands of servants. The Western project is covered with explosive slogans, as is the case with the slogan “Its Time Destroys”, and at that time remorse will not work because it will be too late to fix what they spoiled, which fears the descent of God’s wrath and the destruction of all in the manner of the previous peoples, as the Almighty told that in verse 3 of Surat S, where Almighty God said: “How many generations did We destroy before them, so they called out, and there is no time for escape.” God the Great is true.

Hassan Grody