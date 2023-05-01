Juan Pablo Marín, new king of the Unpublished Song of the Vallenato Festival

There is a new reign in the most nostalgic category of the Vallenato Festival! On the night of Sunday, April 30, the juries of the Foundation chose the promenade ‘If a rose is born’ by Juan Pablo Marín as the Unpublished Song of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

Five songs arrived at the final, held in the Vallenata Legend park: the walks ‘If a rose is born’, by Juan Pablo Marin; ‘Gift from God‘, by Juan Segundo Lagos; ‘I am a peasant’, by Julio Romo; ‘Ella’, by Ruth María Fonseca, and the merengue ‘Verso de poesía’, by Liliana Margarita Geney.

AN HEIR IS BORN

with the ride ‘If a rose is born’, Juan Pablo Marin Alvarez, son of the renowned composer Nando Marín, arrived at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata as one of the best qualified. Marín is a civil engineer, with experience in public procurement. He decided to participate in the Vallenato Festival in honor of his father’s inheritance.

“My song is called ‘If a rose is born’, it’s a walk. I am the son of a legend like Nando Marín. From him I inherited this grace to compose. This song was born to demonstrate that Nando Marín’s heritage is alive and flourishing in the Vallenato Festival“Marin said.

Engineer Marín, like his father, was born in San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira. Juan Pablo is one of the 10 children the composer had: 7 men and 3 women. Nando Marín was a renowned Guajiro composer who passed away in 1999. During his career he was called upon as a cause composer. For example, the song ‘Los maestros’ was composed as a protest against the government for its treatment of educators. The Golden Binomial recorded him ‘The Crescent’. In 1992 he became King of Unpublished Song with the song ‘Valledupar del Alma’.

By Deivis Caro

[email protected]