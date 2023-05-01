«We are at the last corner, we will make it»- breaking latest news

Of Monica Scozzafava

It’s not this day or the other day that makes the difference, but the Napoli coach is aware that his team is in debt: the most tiring kilometer

The smile remains, despite the finish line having slipped by a whisker on the day in which the city had set the table for the party. Luciano Spalletti he cannot get impatient at the last corner, rather as a cycling enthusiast he knows that, on the contrary, this is the real test of endurance. You need lucidity, and he has plenty of that. He smiles, indeed. And a bit true and a bit not but he has no alternative, at least publicly. Don’t give in to those he calls snipers ready to fire referring to the criticisms that don’t spare him and that annoy him.

His brow furrowed and on the bench after Dia's goal he saw himself motionless, turned towards the chairs with his hands to his head. Not this or the other day that makes the difference but the Napoli coach aware that his team is in debt of strength and energies, probably more mental than physical. He misses the shot, the run. become predictable in certain circumstances. Lucio keeps the bar straight outside and above all inside the locker room, he won the Scudetto but times are getting longer. We didn't have the lucidity to play the balls beyond the defensive line – he says about the match – but this is the most tiring kilometer and we know it. lacking the courage to assume the right responsibility in the choices, we should have dared or been dirtier. The honest analysis: We lacked the usual quality in the games, but Salernitana deserved the same. He doesn't look for an alibi, he persists in not wanting to name or hear the word scudetto. He said it before (we haven't won anything yet) he repeats it now. If it should be, he will be the first to celebrate, but we need to stay focused on the goal until the last point.

Superstition but not only, in the last three home games Napoli scored two points out of nine available, losing against Milan and drawing against Verona and Salernitana, but net of the physiological decline, the road has now been paved. Spalletti knows this and willingly illustrates his season’s manifesto: Anyone who wears the Napoli shirt, with the past that this club has, has only one chance to emerge from it with their heads held high: to win the championship. The wait is extended by a few days (we’ll make those points that are missing finally unbalanced) and no one will be able to speak of incompleteness. Spalletti smiles.