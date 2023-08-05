Juan Pablo Navarrete and his version of ‘Melancholy kills me’

The production, mixing and mastering were in charge of Dany On The Bit, and the video clip was recorded under the live band format at the Ranch The miraculous in Cundinamarca, directed by Luis Gallego.

Juan Pablo Navarrete, Colombian artist who, at the age of 32, accumulates a career with more than 10 years of experience in the popular genre thanks to his vocal capacity and excellent interpretation. He has been nominated for several awards and recognitions in his country and abroad, such as: Los Billboard Music Award 2018 in Las Vegas Nevada (USA).

He has shared the stage with great national and international figures, such as Vicente Fernandez, Los Tigres del Norte, Pipe Bueno, Francy, among other exponents of popular music.

See the video clip of ‘Melancholy kills me’:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

