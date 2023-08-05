Home » Juan Pablo Navarrete and his version of ‘Melancholy kills me’
News

Juan Pablo Navarrete and his version of ‘Melancholy kills me’

by admin
Juan Pablo Navarrete and his version of ‘Melancholy kills me’

The production, mixing and mastering were in charge of Dany On The Bit, and the video clip was recorded under the live band format at the Ranch The miraculous in Cundinamarca, directed by Luis Gallego.

Juan Pablo Navarrete, Colombian artist who, at the age of 32, accumulates a career with more than 10 years of experience in the popular genre thanks to his vocal capacity and excellent interpretation. He has been nominated for several awards and recognitions in his country and abroad, such as: Los Billboard Music Award 2018 in Las Vegas Nevada (USA).

He has shared the stage with great national and international figures, such as Vicente Fernandez, Los Tigres del Norte, Pipe Bueno, Francy, among other exponents of popular music.

See the video clip of ‘Melancholy kills me’:

See also  Gustavo Bolívar assured that "Roy Barreras was financed by the EPS"

You may also like

Explosions near Crimean Bridge | News.at

Chairman PTI arrested

JD.com Supports Zhuozhou Book Merchants with Special Event...

“The fishing CDT has already started operating”: Ministry...

65,000 people celebrate at the Nature One techno...

Rally under the auspices of PDMA regarding Kashmir...

The Invasion of Toxic Hammerhead Flatworms in the...

Feid: Come with me

Rare Major Personnel Earthquake in CCP Rocket Force:...

Student took bronze at the “Dance Worldcup” 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy