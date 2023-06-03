Home » Juanes records “Canción Desaparecida” with the Chocoana artist Mabiland
News

Juanes records “Canción Desaparecida” with the Chocoana artist Mabiland

by admin
Juanes records “Canción Desaparecida” with the Chocoana artist Mabiland

The artist Juanes presented the new video for “Canción desaparecidad”, from his new album “Vida Cotidiana”, inspired by the hundreds of thousands of Colombian compatriots who became disappeared during the long period of the conflict in Colombia.

For this musical work, Juanes, winner of twenty-seven Grammy/Latin Grammy, collaborated with the composer, activist and rapper from Quibdo, Mabiland.

On July 12, he’ll take the stage at New York’s Central Park Summer Stage to give audiences their first chance to discover how the tracks on the album, recorded with his band, are tailor-made for live performance.

“For many years Colombia has experienced a difficult social and political situation. The government created the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and we began to hear what happened to the people, difficult, violent stories of missing persons. For this song I was inspired by Juan Mosquera (journalist and poet from Medellín), who was close to the victims and who helped me with the lyrics. Mabiland, an artist from Quibdó, a special and very talented woman, also participates in this song”, affirms Juanes

The heartbreaking reality of “Canción desaparecidas” is even more evident with the grim statistics shared at the end of the video: “Between 1985 and 2016, 121,768 people were reported missing in Colombia. The number of forced disappearances in the country may exceed 210,000 victims”.

“Where are the students / where are the peasants / where are those who were here Their mothers and friends ask / to those who have lied… …To all the displaced / I hope justice comes / To those who have been taken from us The memories do not go away / They will continue to illuminate”.

See also  Be careful to avoid pits!No oil at the high-speed laywo cottage rescue company for 780 yuan for 7 liters of oil - Fast Technology - Technology Changes the Future

You may also like

President Nayib Bukele proposes the reduction of deputies...

Walk for the Environment

RIPAM Commission public notice

The local police force of Terre Estensi towards...

Latin America is key to facing global challenges

Soldiers in Baraya have already been evacuated: Army...

Parma, municipal incentives for the purchase of an...

Chunchi students are trained in sustainable production

Perspective. Sherpa, the last survivor of the Everest...

The 2022 Cavour Prize goes to Minister Brunetta

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy