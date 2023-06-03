Juanes records “Canción Desaparecida” with the Chocoana artist Mabiland

The artist Juanes presented the new video for “Canción desaparecidad”, from his new album “Vida Cotidiana”, inspired by the hundreds of thousands of Colombian compatriots who became disappeared during the long period of the conflict in Colombia.

For this musical work, Juanes, winner of twenty-seven Grammy/Latin Grammy, collaborated with the composer, activist and rapper from Quibdo, Mabiland.

On July 12, he’ll take the stage at New York’s Central Park Summer Stage to give audiences their first chance to discover how the tracks on the album, recorded with his band, are tailor-made for live performance.

“For many years Colombia has experienced a difficult social and political situation. The government created the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and we began to hear what happened to the people, difficult, violent stories of missing persons. For this song I was inspired by Juan Mosquera (journalist and poet from Medellín), who was close to the victims and who helped me with the lyrics. Mabiland, an artist from Quibdó, a special and very talented woman, also participates in this song”, affirms Juanes

The heartbreaking reality of “Canción desaparecidas” is even more evident with the grim statistics shared at the end of the video: “Between 1985 and 2016, 121,768 people were reported missing in Colombia. The number of forced disappearances in the country may exceed 210,000 victims”.

“Where are the students / where are the peasants / where are those who were here Their mothers and friends ask / to those who have lied… …To all the displaced / I hope justice comes / To those who have been taken from us The memories do not go away / They will continue to illuminate”.