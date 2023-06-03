Miduvi Promotes Registry for Securitization of Rural Properties – Diario La Hora

Process. The enabling documents must be delivered to the Miduvi offices nationwide.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) keeps open the National Register for property securitization in the rural sector.

The State portfolio designed the program ‘We create Heritage’ through which the tenure of rural land occupied or destined for living place on a national scale.

The program is intended for Ecuadorians or foreigners with migratory status to carry out permanent economic activities in the country who have a property located in the sector rural with a maximum dimension of up to 2,000 square meters. The citizen must not have other real estate in the same canton.

To access the program, the owner must fill out the information form at the website www.habitatyvivienda.gob.ec to fill out various forms.

Several of the enabling documents must be printed, signed and subsequently delivered to the technical workshops Miduvi located in all provinces.

After that, the technical team of the Miduvi will visit the registered rural property to establish the file and continue the securitization process, where the amounts to be paid by the beneficiary will be determined. (RMC)