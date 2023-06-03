Scalable Capital: This is how you secure 3.5 percent pa for 3 months

Unsplash/abillion/markuspiske / Business Insider

Scalable Capital* is an online broker that you can use as a free broker or in the paid versions Prime or Prime+. You pay EUR 4.99 a month for the Prime+ Broker and in return you get a comprehensive range of investment options. Prime+ users who make a deposit in June 2023 will receive an additional one in July, August and September 2023 Bonus of 1.2 percent pa on newly deposited money – in addition to the existing 2.3 percent pa interest! Here you will find all information about the offer.*

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Scalable Capital* offers you the opportunity to invest online in stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and derivatives. There is currently something exciting for (current and future) users of the paid Prime+ Broker Offer*: If you make a deposit in June 2023, you will receive an additional bonus of 1.2 percent pa on newly deposited money in July, August and September 2023. These even come on top of the existing 2.3 percent pa interest, which means a total of 3.5 percent pa on up to 100,000 euros!

What is Scalable Capital’s Prime+ Broker?

The Prime+ Broker* is a trading flat rate from Scalable Capital, which of course includes all free functions from Scalable Capital and other advantages. For a monthly price of 4.99 euros, you get features that would normally be subject to a fee, at no extra charge. The Prime+ broker from Scalable Capital offers these advantages:

Fee-free deposits into ETF and stock savings plans

No order fee on trades in stocks and derivatives

Unlimited price alerts

Unlimited portfolio groups

Danger: Depending on the trading venue and the value of the trade, additional costs may also be incurred with the Prime+ broker. However, these amount to a maximum of EUR 3.99 or 0.69 percent per order.

Offer for Prime+ users

For three months – from July to September 2023 – In addition to the 2.3 percent pa interest, there is a bonus of 1.2 percent pa for Prime+ users.* The best thing about Scalable Capital’s offering? It also applies to new deposits from existing customers who are already using Prime+ or are switching to Prime+!

Please note, however, that the offer is only valid for users from Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands and the bonus is only paid for additional money deposited up to 100,000 euros.

read too Scalable Capital: What you should know about the popular online broker after the rate hike



Risk Notice: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

More about finance financial comparison