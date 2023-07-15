Judge Noel Orellana affirms that the rulings of the Constitutional Chamber on re-election must be complied with

The magistrate of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Noel Orellana, pointed out in an interview on Channel 67, that the rulings of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) on re-election must be complied with.

“The resolutions of the courts are complied with, whether I like it or not,” said the magistrate.

“It is not an interpretation, it is an order that the constitutional court is giving to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which, if the president decides to participate in an election, in a new period, will have the obligation to register it,” he said.

Just like Orellana, renowned lawyers and constitutionalists have already expressed that the discussion of the case is closed, since the resolution must be complied with. In fact, the aforementioned media contextualize in their notes that it was from that sentence that Bukele registered and competed in the internal elections of Nuevas Ideas last Sunday, and was chosen as a candidate for 2024.

On the other hand, Orellana completely denied the accusations of some opposition blocs that Nayib Bukele would fall into a turncoat by changing from the GANA party and running as a presidential candidate with the cyan political institute.

After last Sunday the political party Nuevas Ideas confirmed that Nayib Bukele was elected presidential candidate for the cyan flag, magistrate Orellana reaffirmed his position that the sentences of the higher courts must be complied with, and that there is no legal evidence to ignore the resolutions or the magistrates that make up the Constitutional Chamber.