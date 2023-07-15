Russia Sends Naval and Air Forces to Joint Drills with China in Sea of Japan

Title: Russia to Join China in Naval and Air Drills in the Central Sea of Japan

Summary: The Defense Ministry of Russia has announced its participation in joint naval and air drills organized by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command in the central Sea of Japan. This marks the second time Russia has participated in the PLA’s strategic drills and the first time it has sent naval and air forces for such an event. The drills aim to enhance coordination between the two armies, strengthen regional peace and stability, and address various security challenges.

Russia’s Participation in “North/Interaction-2023” Exercises:

Russia has confirmed its involvement in the upcoming “North/Interaction-2023” military exercises in the central Sea of Japan. The drills, organized by the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command, will see the participation of Russian naval and air forces. Chinese military observers have noted that this is the first instance where Moscow has sent naval and air forces for such an event.

Ensuring Strategic Sea Lane Security:

The theme of the “North/Interaction-2023” exercises revolves around safeguarding the security of strategic sea lanes. The drills aim to enhance the coordination capacity of both the Russian and Chinese armies and strengthen their capabilities to jointly protect regional peace and stability. Additionally, the exercises will enable them to effectively respond to various security challenges that may arise in the area.

Chinese Naval Flotilla Departs for Training Missions:

In preparation for the upcoming drills, a Chinese naval flotilla consisting of five warships and four shipborne helicopters has departed from the military port in Qingdao, located in China‘s eastern Shandong Province. These ships and helicopters will head to designated waters to carry out training missions as part of the “North/Interaction-2023” exercises.

Previous Collaborations Between China and Russia:

In August 2021, Russia participated in the “Western/Interaction-2021” exercise that took place in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China. This marked the first time that China invited foreign forces to join its annual strategic exercises on its territory. Since 2018, China has actively participated in Russia’s major strategic exercises, including “Vostok-2018,” “Tsentr-2019,” and “Kavkaz-2020.”

The joint naval and air drills between Russia and China in the central Sea of Japan highlight the strengthening military cooperation between the two nations. This collaboration not only demonstrates the deepening ties between Russia and China but also enhances their joint capabilities in maintaining regional security and stability.

