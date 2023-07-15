ride stopped and Pedrero off in an ambulance – breaking latest news

The 14th stage of the Tour de France, from Annemasse to Morzine, stopped for half an hour due to a group crash that had serious consequences. Antonio Pedrero away by ambulance

The number of riders involved is 38 (four certified withdrawals at the moment, those of the South African Meintjes, Intermarché, the Colombian Esteban Chaves, Ef, the Spanish Antonio Pedrero, Movistar, transported in an ambulance but conscious and able to move his legs, and of the Frenchman Romain Bardet, Dsm) engaged all the ambulances and all the doctors present, forcing the race director to stop. More than a dozen runners were medicated, two were taken to hospital but once the operations were completed it was necessary to wait almost half an hour for the emergency vehicles to be restored and the start to be restarted with two kilometers neutralized and a flying start.

