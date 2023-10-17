Judge Prohibits Former President Donald Trump from Attacking Prosecutors and Witnesses in Election Reversal Case

Judge Prohibits Donald Trump from Attacking Prosecutors and Witnesses in Election Case

Washington D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has been prohibited from attacking or insulting prosecutors, judicial staff, and witnesses in the case accusing him of attempting to reverse the 2020 elections and promoting the assault on the Capitol. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted the gag order requested by special prosecutor Jack Smith on Monday, preventing Trump’s constant statements from interfering with the judicial process.

While the order limits the parties involved in the case from issuing statements attacking the prosecutor and the court, comments disparaging President Joe Biden’s administration or the Justice Department are not restricted. Judge Chutkan ruled that Trump’s right to freedom of expression does not permit him to conduct a “smear campaign” against prosecutors and judicial personnel. She stated, “No other defendant would be allowed, and I will not allow it in this case.”

Trump spokespersons strongly condemned the measure, calling it an “absolute abomination” and accusing President Biden of being behind the “gag.” The former president’s lawyer, John Lauro, argued that it is “impossible” to apply the restriction as Trump is currently campaigning for the 2024 elections. However, Judge Chutkan responded by emphasizing that the order is not a violation of Trump’s freedom of expression, but rather an obligation to prevent the defamation of judicial personnel.

Deputy Prosecutor Molly Gaston defended the gag order, stating, “The court has the right and obligation to stop” Trump’s belief that he can say whatever he wants about the case. Trump has frequently used social media to criticize and insult prosecutors, judges, court personnel, witnesses, and political rivals. Yesterday, he referred to prosecutor Jack Smith as “corrupt and deranged” and accused Judge Chutkan of bias.

While the judge did not specify the punishment for violating the order, she acknowledged that Trump’s status as a former president should be taken into account. Trump is facing four criminal charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and incite the Capitol assault. He is also under indictment in New York, Florida, and Georgia for various other offenses.

The case against Trump in the District of Columbia is a significant milestone in the ongoing legal battles following the 2020 elections. The judge’s decision to prohibit attacks on prosecutors and witnesses aims to maintain the integrity of the judicial process and ensure a fair trial for all parties involved.

