Home » Judgment after health insurance fraud: Nursing manager has to go to prison – Ruhr area – news
A man from Bönen had cheated health insurance companies by almost 700,000 euros with nursing service companies. The Dortmund regional court has therefore sentenced him to three years and ten months in prison. The 45-year-old had run two nursing services that were officially in his wife’s name.

Care taken on without enough skilled workers

With the companies, he had taken over the home care of about 100 patients and the intensive care of about 120 patients for years. However, he did not have enough staff for it. Some of the nursing services were then not provided.

Not rendered care services billed

For the services not provided, he had submitted false nursing care records to the health insurance companies. As a result, he had unfairly collected funds over the years.

