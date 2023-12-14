Home » Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay League
News

Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay League

by admin
Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay League

For the second half, The DIM went out to look for the second goal driven by the all-rounder Daniel Torreswho today showed himself to be the ideal partner for all his teammates in all areas of the field.

It was precisely the post with which Cetré made a wall to take a shot low mid-range shot that deflected off center back Jermein Peña in the 55th minute and slipped into Uruguayan Santiago Mele’s goal for 2-0.

The Junior was petrified with the score and even the Powerful was close to increasing the lead to 63 when the referee annulled a goal by midfielder Yairo Moreno for being offside.

To try to even the series, coach Arturo Reyes sent the experienced Hernández to the field and the midfielder Léider Berrío, who had some skirmishes, but were unable to give clarity to the team.

Everything seemed to be defined until In the 89th minute, Caicedo sent a cross that Hernández, with a volley, finished off and sent to the back of the net to silence the public that came to the Atanasio Girardot.

On penalties, Junior wrote down all his charges and thus achieved its tenth title and the place for the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

See also  Medellín: man set fire to his sentimental partner out of jealousy

You may also like

THINK SEXY – The first images of the...

“Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz

A horror story about abortion rights explains the...

Polish far-right MP empties fire extinguisher on Jewish...

‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today:...

A woman was lying on her back while...

Cardano rally and 10% From Investing.com

DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in...

House of Representatives approves formalizing the impeachment investigation...

Young man died after crashing his motorcycle into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy