Junior FC is crowned champion of the BetPlay League

For the second half, The DIM went out to look for the second goal driven by the all-rounder Daniel Torreswho today showed himself to be the ideal partner for all his teammates in all areas of the field.

It was precisely the post with which Cetré made a wall to take a shot low mid-range shot that deflected off center back Jermein Peña in the 55th minute and slipped into Uruguayan Santiago Mele’s goal for 2-0.

The Junior was petrified with the score and even the Powerful was close to increasing the lead to 63 when the referee annulled a goal by midfielder Yairo Moreno for being offside.

To try to even the series, coach Arturo Reyes sent the experienced Hernández to the field and the midfielder Léider Berrío, who had some skirmishes, but were unable to give clarity to the team.

Everything seemed to be defined until In the 89th minute, Caicedo sent a cross that Hernández, with a volley, finished off and sent to the back of the net to silence the public that came to the Atanasio Girardot.

On penalties, Junior wrote down all his charges and thus achieved its tenth title and the place for the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

