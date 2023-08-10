Home » Junior Sornoza turned Professor Restrepo “upside down”
by admin
Junior Sornoza turned Professor Restrepo “upside down”

During the match between Deportivo Pereira and Independiente del Valle, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, an incident occurred where the Matecaña team coach, Alejandro Restrepo, was hit by the Ecuadorian player Junior Sornoza.

Photo: Screenshot

The incident occurred at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, during the second leg of this important match. In an apparently normal play, Ángelo Rodríguez and Sornoza were fighting for the ball, when the number 10 of the Ecuadorian team hit Restrepo’s body abruptly, knocking him to the ground.

As a consequence of this action, the Grande Matecaña players reacted against Sornoza and requested his expulsion from referee Darío Herrera, who decided to show him a yellow card instead of the red one.

Despite this incident, Deportivo Pereira managed to advance to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores.

