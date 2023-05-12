Juraj Petrovič: Political businessman Boris Kollár | Opinions | .a week

the chaos created by Matovič and Heger suits Kollár perfectly. The complex and often incomprehensible changes to the laws are supposed to ensure a comfortable political and business life even after the elections. As VIA IURIS writes in its article, the change in construction legislation is supposed to create an equivalent of the general prosecutor in the field of building approvals.

The irrevocable head of the office, elected for seven years, who has to decide on everything and also control himself, will be the second essential element that Boris Kollár will probably succeed in establishing in the system of state power in Slovakia.