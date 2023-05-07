Kalehe: more than 200 bodies buried after deadly floods in the region

Ph/ Delphin Birimbi/ Kalehe Civil Society “/>

More than two hundred bodies were buried on Saturday May 6 in Bushushu and Nyamukubi after the deadly floods that hit the Kalehe region (South Kivu).

In the meantime, the search continued and a first aid in medicines, tarpaulins and food from the provincial government of South Kivu arrived on the spot the same Saturday.

This aid is still insufficient given the number of victims, according to the administrator of the territory of Kalehe, Me Archimède Karebwa.

He continues to call on the central government and other humanitarians to intervene because the situation is very deplorable:

“We started on Saturday the burial of the bodies that were found because the number of bodies still missing is greater than the bodies we have just buried. We have buried more than two hundred bodies, and there are still serious cases of injured people who are still in the hospital”.

The administrator of Kalehe says he received the first assistance from the provincial government as promised by the governor during his visit on Friday.

The spokesman for the central government, Patrick Muyaya announced that the Council of Ministers had decided on Friday, May 5, to send a delegation to South Kivu to support the provincial government in dealing with this disaster.

For its part, MONUSCO declared, on Saturday May 6, that it is fully mobilized with the entire United Nations system to assist the provincial and local authorities of South Kivu and provide first aid to the victims of the torrential rains in the region. of Kalehe.