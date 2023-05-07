Only Kuchta remained from the trident, but the Bulgarian prince saved Sparta

Čvančara, Kuchta, Haraslín. A devastating attacking trident, thanks to which Sparta overcame a significant point loss during the spring and climbed to the top of the table.

At the start of the superstructure, however, only Kuchta remained. Čvančara is injured, probably until the end of the season. Haraslín’s form recently went down so much that the Danish coach Priske had to explain what was happening to the Slovakian representative after the final with Slavia.

“Good question. First of all, I believe that nothing bad is happening to him. In the final, he was not caught in the match. But he and I know he can play better. We will analyze the match together and evaluate the team and individual play,” announced Brian Priske.

In Olomouc, he put Haraslín on the bench and put Minčev next to Kucht with Karabec, who now represents Čvančara in attack. The Bulgarian international’s two-match ban for the suspension in the match with Pilsen ended and he is available again.

“Some changes in the lineup helped us. Mainly Minčev,” assesses Priske.

In the first half, the people of Prague could not gain any ground against Sigma, and it was Minčev who made the decision in the 26th minute with a shot from distance de facto out of desperation. He slid under it, but the ball bounced twice on the lawn and the uncertain goalkeeper Macík reached into the void…

"I saw there was space for a shot, so I fired and the ball hit the post. The win is very important, it keeps us in the game for the title," praises Martin Minčev in an interview for O2 TV Sport.

He ran to the bench to celebrate the goal with teammate Kamenovič. “He’s a Serb, I’m a Bulgarian, we’re like brothers. We spend a lot of time together,” the hero coos.

Prague received the entire northern tribune from Sigma, which was attended by about two thousand Spartan fans. “We thank them very much, they created a wonderful atmosphere for us,” acknowledges Minčev.

Not long after the break, he also earned his seventh yellow card of the season completely unnecessarily. In the 70th minute, he was replaced by Daněk from Exolomouk.

Only two shots on goal were enough for Sparta to gain three points. Apart from Minčev, only Kuchta took aim at her after Beneš’s foul in the tutu, but Macík was lucky enough to hit the ball on the post.

“Some wins don’t lead to beautiful football. In Olomouc, it was a significant win for us. We have it, we are still four steps away from the title. After the final, we showed the appropriate mentality, we managed to get back on the winning streak,” Priske appreciates.