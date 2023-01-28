Kaleidoscope

don't forget holocaust

The Pope Francisco indicated yesterday that “The extermination of millions of Jewish people and those of other religions can neither be forgotten nor denied. There can be no brotherhood without first uprooting the roots of hatred and violence that have fueled the horror of the Holocaust.”

bad omen…

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Carlos Meiseltrilled yesterday: “The President of Ecopetrol leaves in March. I feel a bad cough for the dog… Surrounding these crazy people with enthusiasm is thinking with desire, with longing. With romanticism. I include myself among those who have had faith in them, but I think we are making a mistake “.

not demonize

The representative to the Chamber for Bogotá, Katherine Mirandafrom the Green Alliance, asked that “Let’s not demonize some reforms that are not fully known, only speculation… I invite us to do our homework, that the Government present them officially, in order to be able to make assessments and proposals in a rigorous and objective manner. May the change be coherent!”.

to give up…

Former presidential candidate and leader of the Dignity party, Jorge Enrique Robledopointed out that “For deceiving with the oil figures and falsifying the signatures of high-ranking Minminas officials, doing great damage to Colombia, Minister Irene Vélez must resign from her post. Or Gustavo Petro must ask him to resign”.

100 thousand improvements

The Minister of Housing, Catherine VelascoI affirm that “When we deliver a transformed bathroom with Cambia Mi Casa, we reaffirm how important it is for women to have this clean, dignified space that provides privacy; this changes the lives of families. We will make 100,000 home improvements in the country during 2023.”

"Great proposals"

In a new criticism of President Petro, the former presidential candidate Enrique Penalosa pointed out that “We are going to see if there (Celac summit) proposes another railway from Argentine Patagonia through the Amazon to Alaska, or make a common currency with Argentina that has been an example of macroeconomic management. Their voters are waiting statically for the great proposals of this trip”.