Kali Uchis: Muñekita

Today, the Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis begins a new stage with her song, “Muñekita”, together with the Dominican rapper El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

“I love doing unexpected collaborations,” says Uchis. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I have always admired. They’re both known for their summer songs, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a song as fun and sexy as this one.”

The trio came together for “Muñekita”, after a long mutual admiration, Kali had exchanged numerous messages with both artists.

JT decided to stop by his studio in LA, and when he heard the song, he immediately recorded his verse.

Later, Kali sent a version to El Alfa, who contributed with all his enthusiasm and strength to the song.

Kali recently sold out the first leg of her Red Moon In Venus Tour, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Bill Graham Civic Chicago, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco , etc.

In addition, Kali was part of the Coachella Music Festival in April where she sang on the main stage as one of the top artists, with surprise guests like Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver.

His participation was one of the most celebrated of the weekend. She also appeared at Lollapalooza, in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, and at Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

