Coca-Cola ABASA and Guatemalan Social Security Institute Collaborate to Open “Business Model Clinic” for Employees

Title: Coca-Cola ABASA Inaugurates “Business Model Clinic” in Guatemala to Enhance Employee healthcare

Introduction: Coca-Cola ABASA, in collaboration with the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS), has inaugurated the first “Business Model Clinic” at its production plant in Santa Cruz, Río Hondo, Zacapa. The clinic aims to strengthen and streamline healthcare services for more than 250 employees, offering a range of medical facilities and benefits.

Body:

The newly established clinic at Coca-Cola ABASA’s production plant will provide a wide range of medical services, including general consultations, immunization schemes, dispensation of basic medicines, laboratory tests, disease care, x-rays and imaging studies, and referrals to specialized medical units.

Collaboration with IGSS: The partnership between Coca-Cola ABASA and IGSS reinforces the commitment to deliver health, social security, and occupational safety services in the workplace. The collaboration will help reduce consultation times in medical units and travel expenses, resulting in faster and more effective medical care for employees.

Statements from Authorities:

– José Adolfo Flamenco Jau, president of the Board of Directors of IGSS, expressed his satisfaction with the alliance with Coca-Cola ABASA and emphasized that it brings the vision of IGSS closer to reality.

– Gabriela Arias, Legal & Corporate Affairs Manager on behalf of Coca-Cola ABASA, highlighted the company’s comprehensive wellness strategy and the significance of collaboration with IGSS in ensuring prompt and accessible medical care.

Benefits for Employees: The establishment of the business model clinic highlights Coca-Cola ABASA’s commitment to employee well-being and health. It provides increased accessibility to medical services and promotes a safe, productive, and healthy working environment for its workforce.

Commitment to Workers’ well-being: Both the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS) and Coca-Cola ABASA reaffirm their dedication to ensuring the health and well-being of Guatemalan workers. The collaborative efforts aim to create a positive impact on the lives of employees and foster a culture of wellness within the workplace.

Conclusion:

The inauguration of the “Business Model Clinic” at Coca-Cola ABASA’s production plant marks a significant step towards strengthening and streamlining healthcare services for employees in Guatemala. The partnership with IGSS will enhance accessibility and quality of medical care, contributing to the well-being and productivity of the workforce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

