Home » Coca-Cola ABASA and Guatemalan Social Security Institute Collaborate to Open “Business Model Clinic” for Employees
Health

Coca-Cola ABASA and Guatemalan Social Security Institute Collaborate to Open “Business Model Clinic” for Employees

by admin
Coca-Cola ABASA and Guatemalan Social Security Institute Collaborate to Open “Business Model Clinic” for Employees

Title: Coca-Cola ABASA Inaugurates “Business Model Clinic” in Guatemala to Enhance Employee healthcare

Introduction: Coca-Cola ABASA, in collaboration with the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS), has inaugurated the first “Business Model Clinic” at its production plant in Santa Cruz, Río Hondo, Zacapa. The clinic aims to strengthen and streamline healthcare services for more than 250 employees, offering a range of medical facilities and benefits.

Body:
The newly established clinic at Coca-Cola ABASA’s production plant will provide a wide range of medical services, including general consultations, immunization schemes, dispensation of basic medicines, laboratory tests, disease care, x-rays and imaging studies, and referrals to specialized medical units.

Collaboration with IGSS: The partnership between Coca-Cola ABASA and IGSS reinforces the commitment to deliver health, social security, and occupational safety services in the workplace. The collaboration will help reduce consultation times in medical units and travel expenses, resulting in faster and more effective medical care for employees.

Statements from Authorities:
– José Adolfo Flamenco Jau, president of the Board of Directors of IGSS, expressed his satisfaction with the alliance with Coca-Cola ABASA and emphasized that it brings the vision of IGSS closer to reality.
– Gabriela Arias, Legal & Corporate Affairs Manager on behalf of Coca-Cola ABASA, highlighted the company’s comprehensive wellness strategy and the significance of collaboration with IGSS in ensuring prompt and accessible medical care.

Benefits for Employees: The establishment of the business model clinic highlights Coca-Cola ABASA’s commitment to employee well-being and health. It provides increased accessibility to medical services and promotes a safe, productive, and healthy working environment for its workforce.

See also  Ema, the new updated Covid vaccine is coming. Immunize the fragile' - Healthcare

Commitment to Workers’ well-being: Both the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS) and Coca-Cola ABASA reaffirm their dedication to ensuring the health and well-being of Guatemalan workers. The collaborative efforts aim to create a positive impact on the lives of employees and foster a culture of wellness within the workplace.

Conclusion:
The inauguration of the “Business Model Clinic” at Coca-Cola ABASA’s production plant marks a significant step towards strengthening and streamlining healthcare services for employees in Guatemala. The partnership with IGSS will enhance accessibility and quality of medical care, contributing to the well-being and productivity of the workforce.

You may also like

Italy-Turkey 90-89: Italy win (with thriller final) at...

Russian Influencer Zhanna D’art Dies in Malaysia: Orthorexia...

Inter, Scamacca vanishes and goes to Atalanta

Newspaper against weeds in joints: Get rid of...

The dog is “gourmet” if it bites a...

The Community Houses Project: Addressing the Challenges of...

Gießen University Surgery has a new director from...

Cyberattack Paralyzes Southern California Hospital, Forcing Emergency Room...

the 21 brothers and the beginnings as a...

The tasty alternative to yeast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy