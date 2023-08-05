President Bukele receives thanks from his Costa Rican counterpart regarding the Blue Wave Harmony Ferry project

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, thanked his Costa Rican counterpart, Rodrigo Cháves, for the words of support, admiration and mutual cooperation.

This regarding the recent project of the Blue Wave Harmony Ferry that runs from Costa Rica to El Salvador

“Thank you very much, President. Costa Rica and El Salvador will be more united with this great project. It fills me with happiness that sister nations work together, “said the Salvadoran president to his Costa Rican counterpart.

For his part, the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Cháves, previously thanked the Salvadoran president for the successful ferry project that will provide a service for hooked and unhooked cargo, benefiting the trade of both countries.

“Thank you President Bukele, I knew your phrase that money is enough when it is not stolen… I add that public officials are here to serve and not to serve ourselves. A fraternal greeting to the government and people of El Salvador,” said the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Cháves.

The Blue Wave Harmony Ferry will make two weekly round trips, transporting the units with its head, including the driver of the railcar.

Likewise, it will have fixed schedules so that the client can plan their shipments and all the logistical procedures that circulate around the transport of merchandise.

