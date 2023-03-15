From 2021 to the first half of 2022, housing prices in Kaohsiung have skyrocketed a lot. Among them, housing prices in Nanzi and Qiaotou areas, where TSMC has set up factories, have soared astonishingly. However, since the second half of 2022, the housing market has begun to cool down. With the increase in house auctions and urgent sales, the market situation may not be optimistic. Liu Guoji, store manager of Taiqing Real Estate Kaohsiung Bade Station Franchise Store, said that there are indeed cases of foreclosures and urgent sales in these two areas.

Due to the soaring real estate market driven by the establishment of TSMC, the unit price of pre-sale houses in Kaohsiung Nanzi and Qiaotou has risen from 1 to 3 in just 2 or 3 years, which is a considerable increase. “Many people think that the price is greater than the value.” ; Now that the real estate market is weakening, there is selling pressure in Area 2 where there are too many proposals and prices deviate from the basic market.

Liu Guoji pointed out that the above-mentioned situation is indeed true. In recent years, the real estate market in Nanzi and Qiaotou has been booming, and housing prices have soared too much. However, last year, interest rates were raised several times, and the policy of cracking down on real estate was released. Many people are renting houses instead of buying houses and putting off buying houses; many investors bought 2 or 3 houses at a time before, and they may have pre-sale houses and existing houses in their hands, but now they want to sell but no one accepts them. I couldn’t make it through, so I had to beheaded and foreclosed.”

Liu Guoji said that under the impact of the amendment of the “Average Land Title Act”, the number of visitors to pre-sale houses has dropped sharply, and the buying momentum is indeed not good. Some investors want to change the contract to make a fortune, but no one wants to buy, and the situation is not good; he He pointed out that after a period of consolidation in the real estate market, it is believed that the market will be relatively healthy and stable, and prices will not increase too much.

However, there are still many sellers in Kaohsiung who still have high expectations. Liu Guoji said that if the homeowner’s asking price is too hard and deviates from the regional market, the buyer will not pay the bill, because now the buyer is very smart and will do his homework. He will understand the regional market in advance. In-depth understanding; however, there are also examples of good items with reasonable prices, and the buyer is willing to chase the price. Recently, there is a 50-ping building with an age of nearly 30 years for sale. Because the location is good and it belongs to the egg yolk area of ​​Sanmin District, the buyer likes it very much. The price was increased by 1.5 million yuan, and later the seller made a small concession, so the transaction was smooth.

Text/authorized from Haofang.com

further reading

The total price is the same “2 items” selection obstacle!But a bigger problem came up: Don’t just look at the age of the house to decide

Lots of items for sale! Buy it only 2 years ago and sell it. Investors are playing “this abacus”

Interest rate hike does not see real estate market dead tide, foreclosure prices rebound to new highs

For more information on the Equal Land Title Act, please click to watch

For more real estate information, please see the new project “New Living Era”

The post Kaohsiung is shocked to see an increase in foreclosures and urgent sales! Experts Expose Investors “Funds Are Stuck” appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

