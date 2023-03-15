BMW continue to focus on electric vehicles. The highlight will be the arrival of BMW i5 sedan in October 2023, together with New generation gas powered 5 Series. Also, the company plans to disclose the iX2 SUV this year and an i5 EV touring in 2024.

BMW i5, the 5 Series goes electric – new details

BMW will release its new 5 Series cars, including the electric i5 version, at the same time as it did with the i7. The flexible powertrain architecture allows the BMW 5 Series Sedan to be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants. But also to be fueled by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V light hybrid technology.

BMW has announced that it will also release one M performance version of the i5, as it did with the all-electric i4 M50. Which was its best-selling M vehicle last year. It will also add one all-electric i5 touring in 2024.

BMW will also launch the iX2 crossover SUV next year, possibly based on the upcoming X2 ICE model and successor to the iX. The latter model had a distinctive grille, but offered some solid features, including an EPA range of 516 kilometers.

Furthermore, BMW has confirmed that it is Rolls-Royce and Mini to go fully electric by 2030. The company plans to have at least one in five of its new cars with an all-electric drivetrain by 2024every fourth new vehicle delivered as a BEV by 2025 and about one in three by 2026.

BMW’s ultimate goal is to sell two million electric vehicles by 2025 and deliver 10 million to customers in 2030.