The artist pointed out that this year will be to take a “rest and evolve.”

Karol G., like other great artists, will take 2023 more calmly, he recently announced, noting that he will not be on as many stages as usual.

According to Karol G herself, this decision is linked to her desire to grow as an artist and be more involved in the creative process of music. The Colombian singer pointed out that she needs a break to study other areas of music and evolve as an artist.

«This year I will not be on stage as much because I decided to take a break to be able to study and evolve in other aspects. I want to study because making music for myself on tour pushed me so much. Learning to record myself, learning to produce much more, learning to develop in so many aspects of my life, which before was used to having someone do it for me,” said Karol G in an interview with Mexican radio Exa.

The urban artist, who has won multiple awards and has collaborated with big names in Latin and international music, made it clear that this pause in her career does not mean a definitive goodbye to music or the stage. On the contrary, Karol G’s intention is to return stronger and with new knowledge that will help her to be a better artist.