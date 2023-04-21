Kartarpur-style corridor in Azad Kashmir? – Naibaat

Home Minister of India Amit Shah inaugurates Sharda Devi Temple Kavidlink near Line of Control in Karna Sector of Tetwal Kupwara on March 22 and says on the occasion that it is the beginning of a new morning with the blessings of Mata Sharda Devi and the Line of Control. It has been made possible by the joint efforts of people including the civil society on both sides of the control, they will also try to open a Parshardapeeth temple along the Kartapur Corridor. Valas is an ancient sacred religious site where the centuries-old remains of the Sharda temple and university still exist today.

Exactly one week after that, on March 29, members of the ruling party, Javedet, presented a resolution in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and this resolution was passed in a few minutes. A Kartarpur-style corridor should be built to meet each other. Indian Interior Minister’s statement, this statement by the Tehreek-e-Insaaf member of the assembly is very meaningful.

After the approval of this resolution, former Indian soldier and defense analyst Gaurav Arya said in a TV show that was called a happy wedding in India that it seems that Home Minister Amit Shah has appointed the regional office of BJP in Azad Kashmir. It has been established, we do not call Amit Shah Chankya ji anyway. The Indian media is shouting that this resolution of the Kashmir Assembly is part of their agenda.

On 9 November 2019, Kartarpur, a holy Sikh site located along the border near Narowal, was opened on a 1999 request by the Indian government, subject to permission from both sides. The divided state of Jammu and Kashmir. The status is completely different from Indian and Pakistani Punjab. Indian Punjab and Pakistani Punjab have been permanently divided into two countries and there is an international border between them, while the situation of Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir is completely different. And Azad Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed region. The cease-fire line between Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir is a temporary line, not a permanent border. Therefore, the establishment of a corridor on Kartarpur Tarz will not be possible in any way between Kashmiris and Pakistan. Not in favour, but it will strengthen India’s position as India wants to convert this temporary Line of Control into a permanent border.

Pakistan borders four countries. The shortest part of Pakistan’s border is with China and this border is 599 km long. Next comes Iran whose border is 909 km long to the west of Pakistan. This whole area comes in Balochistan province. Pakistan has a 2611 km long border with Afghanistan. The province of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are adjacent to the Afghan border. The largest part of Pakistan’s border is with India. Pakistan shares its border with India as the International Border, the Working Boundary and the Line of Control (LoC). This border with India is 3,163 km long.

The Line of Control is the border separating South Kashmir, the Valley and Kargil from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Baltistan. It is located between Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir from Bhimbar, Gujarat to Gilgit, Baltistan. The 740-kilometer border line between the two countries was truceed by the intervention of the United Nations in 1949. It was then called the Cease Fire Line, later it was renamed the Line of Control at the time of the Shimla Agreement in 1972. Similarly, the 202 km border between Sialkot and Occupied Kashmir is called the Working Boundary.

The disputed area between India and China is called the Line of Actual, the length of the common border between the two countries is 3488 km. It borders India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh which is divided into three parts. The western sector consists of Jammu and Kashmir, the middle sector consists of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the eastern sector consists of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Due to this dispute, the border between the two countries could not be completely demarcated. Therefore, the country that occupies the territory considers it as its territory through the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Out of the 740 km Line of Control, 550 km was fortified by India until 2004 with an eight to 12 feet high double electric fence, built within 150 yards of the Indian-administered territory. The area between the two fences is littered with landmines. Alarms, motion sensors and thermal imaging devices are also installed for immediate detection of any human movement, and sentries also have night vision binoculars. That on one hand, India is trying to make a permanent border along the Line of Control and is making this temporary border an impregnable fortress, and on the other hand, our members are passing resolutions to open the corridors?

After an agreement between the governments of Pakistan and India, Kashmiris started coming and going through the three crossing points in 2005, while the trade route was opened in 2008. A total of three crossing points have been established on the LoC: Tetrinot, Chakothi and Chalhana terminals. Similarly, the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service was started in April 2005 to unite the divided Kashmiris and by allowing the Kashmiris traveling on this bus service to travel on permits instead of passports, the right of Kashmiris to visit their divided state was also denied. Acknowledged. After some time, crossing points were also established from Chakanda Bagh and Tetwal, from which the residents of both sides kept coming and going. Apart from this, truck service was also started for trade between Muzaffarabad and Srinagar under barter system. India suspended this service in the third week of February in 2019 and since then this bus service has been closed.

Although this odious resolution was withdrawn after protests by several Kashmiri parties and personalities including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, it became clear from this resolution how much Indian propaganda has been embedded in us. While this resolution was a negation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s political position on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it gave priority to India and also gave a wrong message to the Kashmiris living on both sides, which caused irreparable damage to the Kashmir cause.

After the withdrawal of the resolution, surprisingly, the nationalists have come out as supporters of the religious movement and they are worried that their hard work has gone in vain. There are dozens of holy places like Maula and Sheikh Nooruddin Wali’s Charar Sharif, but India has never talked about opening a corridor to these places. Nor has it passed any resolution in this regard in its assembly.