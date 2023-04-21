Home » LIKE WE ARE – Neue Single mit toughem Video
Entertainment

LIKE WE ARE – Neue Single mit toughem Video

by admin
LIKE WE ARE – Neue Single mit toughem Video

Would you like a pinch of energy? With “Half A God” LIKE WE ARE hit their second single with full force. As usual, with socially critical moments in the text, the modern rockers show their harder side musically. A song that won’t leave anyone standing still, and the matching music video is also presented – modern core at its best.

The topic of LIKE WE ARE meets the unspoken wishes of so many people and impresses with its topicality.”

With over 100,000 streams on Spotify alone and past sold-out shows, LIKE WE ARE are now going one step further to finally break free from the pressures of society with their debut album “Your Diary”. Christoph Wieczorek from the high-flying group “Annisokay” is going the way with LIKE WE ARE as producer. The previously decoupled single “Half A God” is a must-hear, especially for fans of ASKING ALEXANDRIA or SILVERSTEIN.

According to their own statements, the five sympathetic Austrians bang modern rock from the summit, which blows frowns into the eardrums of fans and “haters” about senseless and completely unfounded claims. Well then! Here is the video for “Half A God” ->

Band-Links:

LIKE WE ARE - Neue Single mit toughem VideoLIKE WE ARE - Neue Single mit toughem VideoLIKE WE ARE - Neue Single mit toughem VideoLIKE WE ARE - Neue Single mit toughem Video

The post LIKE WE ARE – Neue Single mit toughem Video appeared first on earshot.at.

See also  The emotional impact of migration through the eyes of an artist

You may also like

Tongliang District Cultural Center Volunteer Service Team Actively...

Liv Kristine – River Of Diamonds – Album...

SALAM ORIENT 2023 – mica

Julie Christmas – Not Enough

FORMOSA – Bittersweet

These Beasts – Cares, Wills, Wants

Happy to come back after 2 years! The...

Area 53 Bandcontest – Know The Bands –...

Sudden death of pop star sparks scrutiny of...

PAUL MATIĆ – „A road like this“ –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy