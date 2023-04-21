LIKE WE ARE – Neue Single mit toughem Video

Would you like a pinch of energy? With “Half A God” LIKE WE ARE hit their second single with full force. As usual, with socially critical moments in the text, the modern rockers show their harder side musically. A song that won’t leave anyone standing still, and the matching music video is also presented – modern core at its best.

“The topic of LIKE WE ARE meets the unspoken wishes of so many people and impresses with its topicality.”

With over 100,000 streams on Spotify alone and past sold-out shows, LIKE WE ARE are now going one step further to finally break free from the pressures of society with their debut album “Your Diary”. Christoph Wieczorek from the high-flying group “Annisokay” is going the way with LIKE WE ARE as producer. The previously decoupled single “Half A God” is a must-hear, especially for fans of ASKING ALEXANDRIA or SILVERSTEIN.

According to their own statements, the five sympathetic Austrians bang modern rock from the summit, which blows frowns into the eardrums of fans and “haters” about senseless and completely unfounded claims. Well then! Here is the video for “Half A God” ->

