On April 27th, the Fundraising Association Austria organizes at the Diplomatic Academy Vienna (Favoritenstraße 15A, 1040) for the 9th time the specialist conference for cultural fundraising and sponsoring. In the course of lectures, workshops and discussions, well-known experts and representatives of cultural institutions will again exchange ideas about current trends and opportunities.

Topics include: How can cultural institutions master the post-pandemic challenges? What role do emotions play in cultural sponsorship? How can sponsors of cultural institutions be specifically addressed and retained? How can the potential for large donations be mobilized? In addition, there are plenty of opportunities for networking and exchange with like-minded people.

Information on the program and tickets can be found at: https://www.fundraising.at/akademie/fachtagung-kulturfundraising/

Representatives of smaller cultural institutions can apply for a scholarship until April 20th and take part in the conference free of charge. Being quick pays off!

PS: Have you recently implemented a successful fundraising campaign in the cultural sector? Then apply by April 12 for one of the coveted positions Kulturfundraising Awards: https://www.fundraising.at/kulturfundraising-awards/einreichen/

