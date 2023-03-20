Home News Kasai: SOS for nearly 1,420 Congolese “inhumanely expelled from Angola”
News

Kasai: SOS for nearly 1,420 Congolese “inhumanely expelled from Angola”

by admin
Kasai: SOS for nearly 1,420 Congolese “inhumanely expelled from Angola”

Nearly 1,420 Congolese expelled from Angola are living in difficult conditions at the Kamako border (Kasai), alerted the head of the National Border Hygiene Program, Christian Mabedi, on Sunday March 19.

« Since March 6 until yesterday the 19th, we have seen the increase in the expulsion movements of our Congolese compatriots who live in Angola irregularly. “, he reported.

He said that these Congolese were picked up either in diamond mines or in markets.

Those who have been received in Kamako say they come from the following cities:

  • Kalonda
  • I’m sorry
  • Nzaji
  • Sugarcane.

Angola maintains that the expelled Congolese were living in an irregular situation, according to Christian Mabedi.

And most of them are found in the diamond mines; while the practice is currently prohibited.

While deploring the poor conditions of expulsion of these people and the situation in which they live at the border, Christian Mabedi challenges the Congolese authorities and humanitarians on this situation:

“(These Congolese) are expelled in a purely inhuman way. They are dumped like this at the Kamako entry point. We can count from March 6 until yesterday March 19, 1419, except volunteers. This is why we are alerting the humanitarian community, the government, to take responsibility for the care of these compatriots”.

See also  Editorial: today the winner will be announced - Lääne Elu

You may also like

SkyWeek, from Sunday 19 to Saturday 25 March...

Authorities search for missing Arhuaco mamo between Cesar...

Discovered lost painting by Leonardo da Vinci, the...

There are as many readers of Lääne Elu...

Deepfakes: another form of misinformation

At Venaria In the shadow of Leonardo, tapestries...

Shooting in Miami Beach leaves one dead and...

Army helicopter crash victims

In Lombardy, 60% of water resources are lacking...

Millions of dead fish appear floating in an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy