Nearly 1,420 Congolese expelled from Angola are living in difficult conditions at the Kamako border (Kasai), alerted the head of the National Border Hygiene Program, Christian Mabedi, on Sunday March 19.

« Since March 6 until yesterday the 19th, we have seen the increase in the expulsion movements of our Congolese compatriots who live in Angola irregularly. “, he reported.

He said that these Congolese were picked up either in diamond mines or in markets.

Those who have been received in Kamako say they come from the following cities:

Kalonda

I’m sorry

Nzaji

Sugarcane.

Angola maintains that the expelled Congolese were living in an irregular situation, according to Christian Mabedi.

And most of them are found in the diamond mines; while the practice is currently prohibited.

While deploring the poor conditions of expulsion of these people and the situation in which they live at the border, Christian Mabedi challenges the Congolese authorities and humanitarians on this situation: