In parallel with Unieuro’s online-only discounts, the distribution chain is also launching Samsung Galaxy Week today, which until 26 March 2023 offers many discounts on Samsung products.

Il Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 6.4 inch it is offered at 279.90 Euros, with a saving of 28% compared to the 389.90 Euros in the price list.

At a discount we also find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5Gat 949 Euros, 25% less than the 1279 Euros in the price list in the version with 128 gigabytes of internal memory.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is offered at 109.99 Euros, 35% less than the 169.99 Euros in the price list: we are facing a tablet with an 8.7-inch panel with 32 gigabytes of internal memory and 3 gigabytes of RAM.

Il Galaxy Watch5 da 40mm instead it is offered at 229.90 Euros, with a drop of 23% from the 299.90 Euros in the price list.

Il Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 da 128 gigabyte instead it is offered at 799.90 Euros: in this case the drop is 30% from the 1149 Euros imposed by the manufacturer.

Among the accessories, however, we point out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 at 79.99 Euros, 46% less than the 149.99 Euros in the price list.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted directly through this address.