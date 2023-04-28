Kashmiri rapper singing freedom songs

After the partition of India in 1947, violence broke out in Indian-administered Kashmir, but the 1990s saw an uptick in violence after armed insurgency in the region left hundreds of people dead, including Indian soldiers and civilians.

In this environment, the female rappers of Kashmir have challenged the prevailing notions through their passion.

Thus, the beginning of rap music in Kashmir was seen when a 15-year-old Kashmiri youth, Tufail Ahmad Muttu, was killed by the government forces, after which around 100 people were killed by the Indian army.

In such a situation, Roshan Elhi popularly known as ‘MC Kash’ released his first song ‘Main Aghtan Kirte Haon’ which became an anthem in On Ki On Ki Kashmir.

The anthem became a rallying cry for the protesters who took to the streets demanding ‘Freedom from India’.

One such young rapper is Iqra Nisar, a ninth grade student from Baramulla, a town in North Kashmir. Iqra is known by her stage name Ella Young.

Iqra has written a rap on Burhan Wani, a Kashmiri youth who was killed by the Indian Army. Burhani Wani was killed in an alleged encounter with the Indian Army in 2016.

After the death of Burhan Wani, a series of mass protests started in Kashmir which continued for several months.

‘When I made my first rap song, my dad was against it, but when I released my first song, he supported me.’

“I started writing about freedom when I saw how Indian soldiers treated our youth and our mothers and sisters,” Iqra told Independent Urdu.

Through her music, Iqra is inspiring many more women to overcome social pressures and pursue their dreams.

They are also providing a platform to listen and recognize such voices.

Similarly, there is another rapper ‘Mehak Ashraf’ who is known by the stage name of MENIME.

Mehek says, ‘I’m inspired by American rapper Eminem.’

She says, ‘It feels like I’ve contributed to a conservative society that feels women shouldn’t come forward and show the world their art, breaking a lot of stereotypes. It will happen because people think that rap is a male-dominated thing.’

Mehek Ashraf believes that ‘if you have talent, break the norm and do something extraordinary.’

Blending traditional Kashmiri music with modern tunes, these artists are creating a unique and powerful sound that is gaining attention locally and internationally.