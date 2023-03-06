For some years, the Asociación Calidris has been promoting the Action Plan for the Canada Warbler in Colombiabetter known as Cardellina canadensis.

The Canada warbler is currently listed as an endangered species under the Threatened Species Act from Canada.

It is a migratory bird that it flies more than 5,000 kilometers from Canada and the United States, its reproductive zones, to the Andean forests of Central and South America where it spends the winter season from September to April.

This means that you travel 10 thousand kilometers in a year, something incredible for such a small birdwhich weighs no more than 15 grams.

The bird has been found in Colombia, where the species mainly uses Andean forests, and due to the degradation of these systems by more than 70%has been found to use crops and gardens as well.

This has become an opportunity to contribute to its conservation with the support of the community, through the improvement of productive systems with the implementation of landscape management tools in productive areas and doing better production practices.

That is why Calidris has found an important ally with the DapaViva Environmental Foundation, an entity that has been developing work for several years in local Dapa markets.

With DapaViva, work has begun with small local producers in the rural areas of the municipalities of Yumbo, Cali and Jamundí, to protect the Canada warbler and guarantee it a suitable habitat for its subsistence.

The post Preserving the “Canada warbler” appeared first on Diario Occidente.