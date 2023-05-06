Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce due to adultery

Fans of the famous Hollywood actor Kevin Costner are shocked by the news that the wife of their idol filed for divorce. Designer Christine Baumgartner was actually kicked out by his wife, suspecting him of infidelity.

They were married for 18 years. Christine gave birth to three children. But all this, as it turned out, could not overcome several photos from Las Vegas, in which the 68-year-old Costner posed surrounded by several beauties.

One of the photos because of which Costner was suspected of adultery

Kevin is also shocked by his wife’s decision. The actor firmly stated that he was faithful to Christine.

American tabloids managed to dig up all these details. In the official statement about the divorce, which was published, the reasons are not mentioned:

“It is with great sadness that we announce circumstances beyond Mr. Costner’s control that have resulted in his having to enter into divorce proceedings. We ask that his privacy, Christine and their children’s privacy be respected as they are going through a difficult time.”

It is understood that this statement was made by Costner’s representative.

Kevin and Christine met in the 90s while playing golf. Later, an affair began between them.

For Costner, this will be the second divorce. His first wife was actress Cindy Silva. Three children were also born in this marriage. The divorce was finalized in 1994.

The actor also has an illegitimate son.

Kevin Costner is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner. His film “Dances with Wolves” was praised by critics. Ordinary viewers like “Guardian”, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”, “Water World“, “Three Days to Kill” more.

Costner is also the main star of the series “Yellowstone”, for this role he even received a “Golden Globe” (recall, it was at this award ceremony that the President of Ukraine Zelensky spoke). Now the creators of the series will have to look for a replacement for Kevin. The actor said that the upcoming divorce will prevent him from continuing his work. The filming of the sixth season should begin soon.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the seriously ill star of the TV series “Enchanted” is divorcing her husband after 11 years of marriage.

