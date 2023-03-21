The followers of Kevin Roldán were concerned after seeing a story that he published on his Instagram account on March 20, in which he was quite distressed by a family issue.

It turns out that the reggaeton singer is going through those days when he more frequently remembers Peter Roldán, his father, who is close to turning two years old.

According to the words of the Valle del Cauca, although time has passed, there are times when his father’s absence affects him more than others. So much so that tears take over him.

“Sometimes, out of nowhere, I feel like crying. I miss you my angel and mentor”, Kevin Roldán initially expressed.

‘Mr. KR ‘also took the opportunity to advise his followers to share more time with their loved ones, because when they can no longer do so they will regret not having done it more consistently.

“To those who see my story, go and hug your parents, partners, children and others; We don’t know when we’re going to part. The only thing that fills me with all this is that it is only meat (the separation with Peter Roldán), because in my soul my father and I are more united than ever, ”he concluded.

The messages of support for Kevin Roldán from his followers have not been long in coming on social networks, taking into account that several entertainment pages reposted his post. There were even those who recounted their own experiences in terms of family losses.

“I lost my father 25 years ago and I still mourn and miss him”, “the absence of a loved one is something that will never stop hurting, no matter how much time passes”, “when someone has been so special in your life will always hurt” and “cheer up, Kevin, until now is the beginning of an eternal process”; are some of the comments he received.

What did Kevin Roldán’s father die of?

Peter Roldán passed away on April 30, 2021 in a clinic in the city of Medellín due to complications related to covid-19. However, the causes of death were not confirmed by the man from Cali or his family.

“Yesterday was the saddest day of my life, the day the person I love the most in the world left for heaven. I have no words to thank what you did for me, yesterday my father left, my brother, my best friend, my partner, the best manager in the world, the person who believed in me without thinking twice, I love you and I know you are with us taking care of us and loving us from heaven”, said the interpreter of ‘If you don’t fall in love’ when announcing the news, at the same time that he published a gallery of images in which he appears with his father.

The Colombian reggaeton player also highlighted in the message that Peter was someone very helpful, he inspired respect and was blameless. In the same way, he remembered the moment when the man tattooed the letters ‘KR’ on his arm, which was a sign of the close relationship between father and son.

“My hero, my idol, my star. I am very sad, I cannot believe it (…) I swear to you and to God that I am going to fulfill your dream of winning a Grammy and to continue representing Colombia throughout the world (…) I feel alone in the world, but with desire to represent your last name Roldán more than ever. I love you forever and don’t worry, daddy, I’m going to take care of my mom who loves you so much and was always there for us,” Kevin Roldán concluded on that occasion. with Infobae

Related