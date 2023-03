In the rural area of ​​Bardakli village of Karakoçan district, minibus driver Atilla Öztürk noticed mountain goats, which are in danger of extinction, while grazing in the forest on the way back. Ozturk, who recorded those moments with his mobile phone camera, stated that mountain goats roam in high places in large groups and said, “Especially the local people protect the mountain goats in the surrounding villages. They do not harm them, they do not frighten them. Leakage […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook